The idea of an 18-game NFL season is nothing new, but a recent proposal owners have suggested could change the game as we know it.

Per Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal, the new proposal would not only give owners an 18-game schedule, which would essentially raise their revenue by around $2.5 million, but players would be limited to play in 16 of those games.

If the owner's proposal did become a reality, the Seattle Seahawks would not only face an 18-game season, but also have to play two games without Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson on the field.

Owners began pushing for a lengthened season in 2011, which resulted in an offseason lockout. However, the 16-game per-player limit is part of a re-upped push by the owners to once again find a compromise with the NFL Players Association, who has been resistant to such change considering the dangerous effects it could have on its players.

Such a drastic change to the NFL schedule would not only impact the players, but also the game strategy and the way team's shape their rosters.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire following the 2020 NFL season, in March 2021.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would be restricted to 16 games if 18-game schedule were to pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest