Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ranks No. 12 on NFL Top 100 list

The Seahawks have six players on this year’s NFL Top 100 list. Star quarterback Russell Wilson ranked the highest, coming in at No. 12 according to the votes of the players. This is a bit of a drop for Wilson, who came in at No. 2 last year behind only Lamar Jackson.

Wilson got off to a blazing start during the 2020 season and was outplaying everybody else in the league from Weeks 1-9. Unfortunately, his game fell off in the second half of the year along with the rest of his team. Seattle suffered an early bounce from the playoffs by the division rival Rams.

Here’s a review of their current top-100 players and where they landed on the list:

FS Quandre Diggs – 77

WR Tyler Lockett – 76

SS Jamal Adams – 31

LB Bobby Wagner – 25

WR DK Metcalf – 22

QB Russell Wilson – 12

Linebacker K.J. Wright also finally made the cut at No. 67, but he’s currently a free agent.

