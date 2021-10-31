Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to have pins removed from finger this week

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Russell Wilson will miss his third straight game today as the Seahawks take on the Jaguars at home. It’s been a very long few weeks since Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand against the Rams.

The good news is that Wilson is expected to take the next step in his recovery soon. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Wilson will get pins removed from his finger early this week.

Wilson will be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 10. Recent reporting suggests that an immediate return to the lineup is possible.

