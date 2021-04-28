Seahawks QB Russell Wilson No. 7 in NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List
The NFLPA has released their “NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List,” which reports sales of all officially licensed NFL player products over a calendar year – from March 1 to February 28.
Sales include a plethora of items per the NFLPA, including adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, and pet products and more.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made the top 10 this year, landing at No. 7 on the list.
The top 10 players are below:
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas
