Seahawks QB Russell Wilson lands on injury report with sore ankle

Here’s something you don’t see very often . . . Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson popped up on the injury report.

Even though Seattle didn’t practice on Wednesday following the loss to the Rams, the team was required to issue an estimated practice participation report. Wilson was listed with a sore ankle but would have been a full participant had the Seahawks actually been on the field.

During his Wednesday press conference, coach Pete Carroll explained how Wilson ended up on the report.

“One of the times he got knocked down, a guy fell on his ankle,” Carroll told reporters. “That happened in the middle of the game, so he’s sore today, and it’s a short week so it could be a factor, but it won’t keep Russ from playing, I don’t think that’s the case at all. He should be all right.”

Wilson is expected to be ready to roll by Sunday’s game against the Bears at Lumen Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT on Dec. 26.

