Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hoping to be back in time to face Packers

From @GameDay Kickoff: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is targeting Week 10 against the #Packers to return, which would be best-case scenario after having 3 pins inserted into his middle finger for an impact fracture – one of two injuries on that finger. pic.twitter.com/O77GS3jcvJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2021

It’s possible Russell Wilson’s first game back from finger surgery will come against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next month.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson is targeting Week 10 and a Nov. 14 showdown with the Packers as his return date after having surgery to fix a finger injury suffered this week.

Rapoport says returning in Week 10 would be the “best case scenario” for the Seahawks quarterback.

Wilson, who has never missed a regular-season start in the NFL, injured the joint and suffered an impact fracture in his middle finger while attempting to make a pass during the Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Returning in Week 10 would mean Wilson misses only three games. The Seahawks have a bye in Week 9 before facing the Packers in Green Bay.

Seattle will start veteran Geno Smith while Wilson is out.

The Seahawks are 0-4 when Wilson starts at quarterback at Lambeau Field, including a playoff loss following the 2019 season.

The Packers will face Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in consecutives games before welcoming the Seahawks to Lambeau Field in Week 10.

List