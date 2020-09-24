How Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could set record Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been cooking over the first two games of the season, notching two wins and throwing for nine touchdowns so far on the year.

Wilson has also completed 52 of 63 passes attempted for 610 yards and a completion percentage of 82.54% and a passer rating of 140. He’s thrown one interception.

Hitting a number of milestones already this year, Wilson can tie or set a new NFL record on Sunday. If Wilson is able to log four touchdown passes against the Cowboys, he’ll tie Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes for the most TD passes in the first three games of a season in NFL history.

.@Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson needs four touchdown passes to tie Patrick Mahomes (13 in 2018) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his team’s

Mahomes threw for 13 scores over his first three games in 2018. Wilson can beat his record with five touchdown passes in Week 3.

Wilson and the Seahawks are set to kick off against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon at 1:25 p.m. PT at CenturyLink Field. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action.

