Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cleared to play Sunday vs. Packers

Statement from Dr. Steve Shin, who operated on Russell Wilson’s finger last month and now is “absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.” pic.twitter.com/eAOh1NWsWC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

The Green Bay Packers will likely face eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson when the Seattle Seahawks arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The doctor who operated on Wilson’s injured finger issued a statement clearing the Seahawks quarterback to play Sunday against the Packers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson was injured late in the Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7. He has missed the last three games while on injured reserve. The Seahawks had a bye in Week 9, giving Wilson a chance to return after only four weeks and three missed games.

Backup Geno Smith played in his absence. The Seahawks went 1-2 with Smith at quarterback and are now 3-5 entering Week 10.

Wilson released this video of his recovery on Monday, with the caption “It’s time.”

Wilson completed 72.0 percent of his passes, averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, threw 10 touchdown passes and only one interception, and led the NFL in passer rating at 125.0 during the first five weeks.

Wilson’s return coincides with the expected return of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is eligible to come off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers would start if he’s activated by Sunday.

Wilson last played the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round following the 2019 season. The Seahawks have never beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field with Wilson at quarterback, losing four straight games.

