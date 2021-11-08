Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cleared to return vs. Packers after finger surgery

At least one star quarterback is in line to participate in Sunday's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Russell Wilson has been cleared to return by Dr. Steve Shin, who performed surgery on the Seahawks quarterback's right middle finger last month, the team announced Monday.

Wilson injured his finger in the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He underwent surgery Oct. 8, one day after the loss, and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.

Wilson sat out Seattle's next three games, marking the first time in his 10-year NFL career that he had missed a start.

On Nov. 1, Wilson posted a photo on Nov. 1 showing the pin that had been removed from his finger.

"Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury," Shin said in a statement through the team. "I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

On Monday, Wilson posted a video with highlights of his recovery that included shots of Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks, who are coming out of their bye, stand at 3-5 after going 1-2 with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, can't be cleared until Saturday at the earliest after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Rodgers would start the game even if he did not practice during the week, coach Matt LaFleur said Monday after Green Bay's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

