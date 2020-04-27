Seahawks QB Russell Wilson bids farewell to center Justin Britt

The game of football can sometimes be a tough business.

As of Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks have officially released longtime veteran center Justin Britt, who had one year remaining on his current contract.

Britt shared the news with an Instagram post.

The news hit especially close to home for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is a now former teammate and the man who would constantly snap to him game in and game out.

The Seahawks quarterback shared this heartfelt message to his longtime right-hand man on his Instagram page Sunday evening.



Britt's release from the Seahawks was the second major move along the offensive line after the draft, as guard D.J. Fluker announced earlier on Sunday that he had been released as well.

It's tough to see a teammate you have been with since 2014 have to go, but business is business and the Seahawks are looking to make some more moves in the future soon.

