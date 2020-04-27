Seahawks QB Russell Wilson bids farewell to center Justin Britt
The game of football can sometimes be a tough business.
As of Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks have officially released longtime veteran center Justin Britt, who had one year remaining on his current contract.
Britt shared the news with an Instagram post.
The news hit especially close to home for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is a now former teammate and the man who would constantly snap to him game in and game out.
The Seahawks quarterback shared this heartfelt message to his longtime right-hand man on his Instagram page Sunday evening.
In life... we all meet people who we get to spend time with and talk life and compete to be the best in the world with... well JB.. thanks for all the focus and hard work and love you brought to the game. You laid it on the line for many years together and I will be forever grateful for your work ethic, passion, and love for the game, but most importantly others. Although I wish we could keep celebrating in the End Zone together and I wish it could be longer, the reality is your best days are ahead of you. Go be who you are destined to be. I'm grateful God put you in my life and I can't wait to watch the rest of your journey. Love you brother. @justinbritt68 🙏🏾 Love. 3.
Britt's release from the Seahawks was the second major move along the offensive line after the draft, as guard D.J. Fluker announced earlier on Sunday that he had been released as well.
It's tough to see a teammate you have been with since 2014 have to go, but business is business and the Seahawks are looking to make some more moves in the future soon.
