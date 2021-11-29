Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes exception to ‘false narratives’ on Twitter

Seahawks QB Geno Smith played well for a backup while Russell Wilson was on injured reserve. In his 3.25 games as Seattle’s starter, Smith threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns, one pick (not his fault) and a perfectly respectable 103.0 passer rating. While Smith’s limitations were clear (including taking 13 sacks), many teams would accept that level of play from a backup – especially one who hadn’t been a regular starter since the 2014 season.

Smith seems to think he deserves more recognition for how he performed. This morning on Twitter he took exception to a post from Sports Illustrated analyst Matty Brown, who said it took three games for Smith to warmup. Geno shared a harsh reply, taking issue with what he called “false narratives.”

No Tf it didn’t I came in hot.. they keep trying to drive home false narratives shit is unreal https://t.co/U56Tgu5P69 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 29, 2021

There’s a lot to unpack here, beginning with why any professional athlete or famous person chooses to be on Twitter in the first place, but that’s a question worth ignoring for another day.

Smith balled out against an overrated Rams defense that was totally unprepared for him. He also looked alot like Drew Brees against the hapless Jaguars. Geno didn’t have nearly as much success against the Steelers or the Saints, though.

In the end, it’s a typical mixed record but we’d definitely take what Smith did during that run over how Russell Wilson has performed over the last two weeks since returning from IR (perhaps too soon).

If the Seahawks lose tonight’s game against Washington, their playoff probability drops down to 1%. Thanks to a whole lot of mediocrity at the bottom of the NFC, there will still be a potential playoff window if they get a victory. This is it, though. No chances remain after this. If Wilson continues to struggle in the same way against Washington, coach Pete Carroll should give serious thought to giving Geno the ball.

