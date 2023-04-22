Seahawks QB Geno Smith shares workout video

The Seattle Seahawks took care of their No. 1 offseason chore by re-signing quarterback Geno Smith. After a historic single season in Seattle for the Seahawks, Smith was handsomely rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

While Smith is going to rightfully get paid, the contract is very incentive-laden. Smith will be paid directly tied to production. If he meets/exceeds the numbers he posted in 2022, his bank account will grow exponentially.

Smith is certainly well aware of this, and it seems he is not going to rest on his laurels. It appears Smith is back in the “lab” working for another quality year this fall.

It is encouraging to see the Seahawks quarterback still grinding as if he was a player in search of a veteran minimum, let alone one who is playing for extra incentive cash. This helps back up earlier statements by Smith this offseason as he discussed the fact the chip on his shoulder is still very much there.

The 12th Man will definitely be excited to see what a Geno Smith with a full offseason as the bonafide starter can do in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire