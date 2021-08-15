Seahawks QB Geno Smith ruled out vs. Raiders with a concussion

Breaking News:

Resting Russell Wilson tonight was the right call by Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks’ No. 2 quarterback Geno Smith didn’t even make it through the first half throwing behind a patchwork offensive line.

On Seattle’s first drive of the evening, he took a brutal hit on a corner blitz.

Smith was evaluated in the medical tent and returned to the game. However, he wound up leaving the field in the second quarter with a team doctor.

Now, Smith has been diagnosed with a concussion and he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Raiders lead 13-0 at halftime.

