Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranks No. 4 in the NFL in this advanced stat

The Seahawks are in line for a top-five pick in next year’s draft. That puts them in position to get one of the best QB prospects in a class that has several great ones. However, in Geno Smith they’ve discovered a top-five talent who’s fully capable of leading them back to the playoffs. While drafting a young quarterback is not a bad idea, it’s nuts to want any other QB under center come Week 1 in 2023.

Heading into Week 12, Smith ranks among the league leaders in several traditional and advanced stats, including No. 4 in EPA/play+CPOE composite. Here are the top 10 quarterbacks in that metric right now.

Tua Tagovailoa - Dolphins: 0.227

Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs: 0.191

Josh Allen - Bills: 0.153

Geno Smith - Seahawks: 0.149

Joe Burrow - Bengals: 0.142

Jalen Hurts - Eagles: 0.141

Jimmy Garoppolo - 49ers: 0.137

Dak Prescott - Cowboys: 0.129

Jacoby Brissett - Browns: 0.121

Ryan Tannehill - Titans: 0.106

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire