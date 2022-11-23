Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranks No. 4 in the NFL in this advanced stat
The Seahawks are in line for a top-five pick in next year’s draft. That puts them in position to get one of the best QB prospects in a class that has several great ones. However, in Geno Smith they’ve discovered a top-five talent who’s fully capable of leading them back to the playoffs. While drafting a young quarterback is not a bad idea, it’s nuts to want any other QB under center come Week 1 in 2023.
Heading into Week 12, Smith ranks among the league leaders in several traditional and advanced stats, including No. 4 in EPA/play+CPOE composite. Here are the top 10 quarterbacks in that metric right now.
Tua Tagovailoa - Dolphins: 0.227
Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs: 0.191
Josh Allen - Bills: 0.153
Geno Smith - Seahawks: 0.149
Joe Burrow - Bengals: 0.142
Jalen Hurts - Eagles: 0.141
Jimmy Garoppolo - 49ers: 0.137
Dak Prescott - Cowboys: 0.129
Jacoby Brissett - Browns: 0.121
Ryan Tannehill - Titans: 0.106
