Seahawks QB Geno Smith not surprised by his success this season

Geno Smith was ranked No. 5 in the most recent NFL.com quarterback rankings for the 2022 season and his MVP odds are now in the top 10. That’s not a headline we expected to ever write, but it’s an appropriate ranking and at this point it’s clear Smith’s success isn’t a fluke.

The only guy that doesn’t seem surprised is Smith himself. Here’s what he had to say about it on NFL Network.

Hey Geno, could you have seen this kind of success and spotlight coming? …. "Yes." 😤@GenoSmith3 credits the @Seahawks' preparation and Pete Carroll's leadership for propelling them to first place in the NFC West. 👀@AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/esc5PxMACC — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 27, 2022

List

15 funniest tweets about Russell Wilson's recovery workout on Broncos' plane

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire