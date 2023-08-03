Seahawks QB Geno Smith joins 'Inside Training Camp Live'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith joins 'Inside Training Camp Live'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith joins 'Inside Training Camp Live'
First-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates a triumvirate of receivers for Seattle that should rival that of any club.
One of football's most intriguing backfield tandems is sidelined.
What can Pete Carroll do as an encore with Geno Smith under center? Perhaps win the NFC West crown.
First-year holdouts are rare in the era of the NFL's rookie wage scale.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
Multiple current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes were charged after allegedly gambling on games, some of which involved their own teams.
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie III said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.
Football is back!
The four-time All-Star claims she has been excluded from the Mercury's practice facilities during her maternity leave.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Andy Behrens examines some quarterback values for fantasy managers on the hunt for bargains this draft season.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard’s trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.