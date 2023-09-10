Seahawks QB Geno Smith is all of us with Rams star Aaron Donald barreling toward him

Geno Smith may have given us the most relatable moment of the season, and it’s only Week 1

Geno Smith may have given us the most relatable moment of the season, and it’s only Week 1. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It’s strange for an NFL player to react this way, considering the nature of the sport, but Geno Smith played it perfectly.

He was absolutely terrified, and rightfully so.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was in the pocket at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon when he spotted Los Angeles Rams All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald charging right at him. As he threw the ball away quickly to save himself from what looked like it would be a massive sack, Smith reacted as anybody would have in that situation.

“Oh my god!” he screamed out so loudly that the Fox broadcast picked it up clearly.

Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

It’s hard to blame him. Nobody would want to be lit up by the 280-pound defensive lineman, who is undoubtedly one of the best in the league. The three-time defensive Player of the Year had 49 tackles and five sacks in 11 games last season while dealing with an ankle injury, though he’s had at least 11 sacks in five of the last six seasons. He led the league in 2018 with 20.5, too.

And with nobody laying even a finger on Donald as he started flying through a gap Sunday, it’s understandable that Smith would audibly freak out. It may be the most relatable thing we see all season.

Smith threw for a career-high 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last season, his first as a starter in Seattle after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. The 32-year-old, who was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year last season, is in the first year of a three-year, $75 million deal with the franchise.

Donald and the Rams rolled to a dominant 30-13 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. Smith went 16-of-26 for 112 yards and threw for one touchdown in the loss, a 10-yarder to D.K. Metcalf in the second quarter.

The Rams held Seattle scoreless in the second half, and put up 10 in each quarter to take the 17-point win. Matthew Stafford went 24-of-38 for 334 yards, and both Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua combined for 238 receiving yards with Cooper Kupp sidelined. Kyren Williams had two touchdowns and 52 rushing yards on 15 carries, too, and Donald had four tackles and half of a sack.