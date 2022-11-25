Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘getting stronger as the season goes on’

2
Liz Mathews
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action after the bye this week and preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Lumen Field. Hoping to close out the regular season at the top of the division, quarterback Geno Smith has never felt better.

“I feel great, I’ve been in the weight room working and staying on top of everything,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “I feel great, I’m getting stronger as the season goes on. That’s something that is very positive, so I want to continue to work hard and continue to push myself. Who knows where it can go in that regard, so my body feels great.

“I’m blessed to have a great offensive line who has been protecting me and keeping me upright.”

While Smith did find some time to enjoy family and friends over the bye, he also made sure he remained mentally sharp. In fact, he even put in a little extra work here and there.

“There is not much of a mental break,” he explained. “Actually, that is the time where I had more time to watch film and really just study. I try not to think about football, but that is darn near impossible, so I did a lot of studying, a lot of self-scouting, and was trying to get an edge. There is not a week off, it’s just a week of not playing.

“I was really studying and continuing to sharpen my mind and my game.”

Smith and the rest of the Seahawks return to practice Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Related

Raiders star Davante Adams praises Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories

  • 4 things for Seahawks fans to be grateful for this Thanksgiving

    Here are four things for Seattle fans to feel grateful for this year on Thanksgiving.

  • Ukraine plunges into darkness in war’s first winter

    STORY: When a Russian missile struck this Kyiv neighborhood on Wednesday (November 23) Nina Vlasiuk says she was at home with her 10 year-old daughter.She shielded her child until it was all over.What do I do next? She asks. She says there's no power, heating or water to her home, which has been severely damaged in the blast.Russia's latest missile barrage killed 10 people and shut down all of&nbsp;Ukraine's nuclear power plants for the first time in 40 years, plunging the country into its worst nationwide power outages yet, as well as into freezing darkness.Authorities have been working to get the lights and heat back on, as well as to restart three nuclear plants in Ukrainian-held territory.As for the vast Zaporizhzhia plant in Russian-held territory - it had to activate backup diesel power but was reconnected on Thursday.Moscow has carried out similar attacks on energy targets about once a week since early October - but these are believed to be the most devastating so far.It's forced doctors to perform surgery in the middle of power outages.These surgeons completed an open heart operation on a three-month-old baby during a blackout.They say the choice was either to do nothing and allow the baby to die - or try to operate.On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to the&nbsp;UN Security Council to take action to stop Russian air strikes.&nbsp;But Russia wields a veto on the council, so there's no prospect of action.Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure in what it calls a "special military operation", saying its aim is to reduce&nbsp;Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says the attacks are clearly intended to harm civilians - making it a war crime.A Kremlin spokesperson on Thursday (November 24) denied launching any strikes on Kyiv targets, attributing damage in the capital to fallout from air defense systems.

  • Report card: Buffalo Bills top Detroit Lions, 28-25

    Report card: #Bills top #Lions, 28-25 (via @jdiloro):

  • Who wins Week 12 game between Bears and Jets?

    The Bears are looking to snap their four-game losing streak when they battle the Jets in Week 12. Who wins on Sunday?

  • Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Seattle

    Here is a list of a couple places in Seattle that will be serving free food this Thanksgiving.

  • Jets’ offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it

    Head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets set the tone for Wednesday's decision all the way back in training camp. And with so much else clicking into place around the organization, you could argue it's a good thing.

  • Budda Baker effect: Arizona Cardinals players need to be 'all in' to save season

    Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged some of his players didn't fight to the end against 49ers, vows that won't happen again.

  • Raiders star Davante Adams praises Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen

    Earlier this week Adams praised Woolen, saying he respects what he's seen on tape from him so far.

  • Migrant politician has rocky start in Italian parliament

    Italy's only Black lawmaker suspended himself from his left-wing party on Thursday after his family was accused of mismanaging funds and exploiting staff at two associations meant to help immigrants. The growing scandal has dealt a severe political blow to Aboubakar Soumahoro, Italy's best-known activist for migrants' rights who only entered parliament last month after winning a seat in a national election for his Green and Left party. Soumahoro has denied any personal wrongdoing and neither his wife nor his mother-in-law have been formally charged over allegations that they failed to pay workers and siphoned off funds at two cooperatives they managed.

  • Army repels enemy attacks near 11 settlements, General Staff names most dangerous areas

    Ukrainian troops have repelled attacks by Russian invasion forces near 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 25.

  • New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

  • Pass-catcher comparison in Notre Dame-USC highlights the Trojans’ depth

    Michael Mayer is an elite tight end for #NotreDame, but #USC has a fleet-footed flotilla of receivers and a level of depth ND can't match.

  • Colts vs. Steelers: Initial injury report for Week 12

    Here's the initial injury report for the Colts and Steelers in Week 12.

  • Amazon’s $5 billion discount: See all its tax cuts and other US subsidies

    Amazon, a trillon-dollar company, has received at least $5 billion in US-based tax breaks and other subsidies, according to data from Good Jobs First, a nonprofit that finds and tracks agreements between the company and state and local governments.

  • 10 things to know about the Oregon-Oregon State football rivalry before their 126th game

    The Ducks-Beavers football rivalry dates back to 1894.

  • Advanced metrics picks for LSU vs. Texas A&M

    Here's what some advanced models have to say about LSU's hopes

  • Jets QB Zach Wilson reacts to getting benched for backup Mike White | Jets News Conference

    New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has found himself in hot water over the last few weeks since the team's first game against the New England Patriots. After losing the rematch, Wilson has found himself on Gang Green's bench for the time being according to head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson humbly accepted responsibility for his poor play when he met the media on Wednesday, and said he realized that he let his emotions get the best of him in the press conference following last week's loss. Wilson spoke to his teammates and seems to have mended fences in that regard, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mike White and the Jets against the Bears on Sunday.

  • 5 Falcons to watch in Week 12 vs. Commanders

    We've picked five Falcons to watch for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

  • Michigan State football releases uniform combination for Penn State game

    MSU is sporting a more classic look for their matchup with Penn State on Saturday:

  • Apple Supplier Loses Workers After Violent Protests, Cardano Stablecoin Project Shuts Down Over Uncertainty, Tesla & Ford Recall Vehicles: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 25

    Reuters Adidas To Investigate Misconduct Allegations Against Kanye West Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) (OTC: ADDDF) initiated a probe against Kanye West into allegations of inappropriate behavior after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations. The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Microsoft Vulnerable To EU Antitrust, Triggered By Salesforce Microsoft Corp (NASDA