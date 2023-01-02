Seahawks QB Geno Smith completes season sweep of all his former teams

Sunday was one of the most remarkable days in the remarkable redemptive take of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Seattle beat the New York Jets, 23-6, to keep their postseason hopes alive. Smith completed 18 of 29 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.1. That put him over 4,000 passing yards for the season, which added a $1 million bonus to his $1.26 million base salary.

Moreover, in beating the Jets, Smith has now completed a season sweep of every NFL team he was with before signing with the Seahawks in May, 2019. The Jets selected Smith the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 draft out of West Virginia, and Smith’s tenure with that team was ill-fated and injury-filled. He signed with the New York Giants in 2017, playing mostly a backup role. He then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, and barely played at all.

Well, the Seahawks beat the Chargers, 37-23, in Week 7. They beat the Giants in Week 8, 2013. And now, Smith has the career sweep.

Not that he admitted to noticing such things.

“I didn’t,” Smith said Thursday, when asked if he’d looked at the schedule this year and noticed that each of his ex-teams were there. “I honestly don’t look past the first game, I just go week to week. It’s kind of cool to be able to do that, see some old faces, and then go out there, compete, and try to win against them. I didn’t get a chance to see the full schedule, but it’s cool with the way it was set up.”

Cool, indeed. Smith gets one more chance in the regular season to continue his amazing season story when the Seahawks welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Lumen Field. The next thing he should be seeing is a rather large next contract that very few expected when the season began.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire