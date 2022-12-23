Seahawks QB Geno Smith comments on making his first Pro Bowl

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may have fallen off a bit lately, but he’s still had a strong 2022 season – certainly better than any honest analyst expected going in. All of Smith’s hard work has been rewarded by his being named to the Pro Bowl team for the NFC.

Watch Smith talk about making the Pro Bowl roster for the first time.

Here was Geno Smith on being named to his first Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/dXTZtaB8QA — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 22, 2022

List

