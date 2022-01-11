Seahawks QB Geno Smith asks for reserved judgment following arrest

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of a DUI in King County after returning from his team’s season finale in Arizona. He was released after about seven hours on Monday morning and then went to the VMAC for team meetings, according to coach Pete Carroll.

On Monday evening, Smith posted a message on Twitter asking for people to not judge him the same as for a friend or family member. Smith says he’ll have more to say down the road.

We have nothing to add except it’s free not to have a take on everything.

