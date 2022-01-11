Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on DUI charge hours after season finale

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Washington early Monday morning.

King County District Court records obtained by the Seattle Times show that Smith was arrested a 2:10 a.m. and released at 9:27 a.m. No further details of his arrest were immediately available. The arrest occurred hours after Seattle's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in the Seahawks' season finale.

The Seahawks confirmed to the Times: "We are aware of the situation."

Smith, who backs up starter Russell Wilson, did not play in Sunday's 38-30 win that capped a 7-10 season and last-place finish in the NFC West. The team flew back to Seattle following the road game in Glendale, Arizona.

Geno Smith is slated to become a free agent this offseason. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Will Smith play again for Seahawks?

Smith, 31, has spent three seasons in Seattle as Wilson's backup. He played in four games this season including three starts after Wilson suffered a finger injury in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He completed 68.4% of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in 2021.

He played this season on a third-straight one-year contract and is scheduled to become a free agent at the official start of the NFL offseason in March. The Seahawks will face a decision on whether to make Smith another offer alongside speculation that they might part ways with Wilson, who remains under contract.

Smith was a second-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL draft out of West Virginia. He started two seasons in New York prior to a demotion to backup in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. Smith also played reserve roles with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Seahawks in 2019.