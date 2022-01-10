Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested for DUI night after last game of season

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested for a DUI late on Sunday night following his team’s last game of the 2021 season.

Smith was released on Monday morning from King County Correctional Facility. Ashley Ryan of KJR Radio was the first to break the news.

Looks like Geno Smith was arrested at 2:10am, booked at King Co Correctional Facility at release at 9:27 this morning. #Seahawks #DUI pic.twitter.com/ajaAdd6FzG — Ashley Ryan 🎧🎙🥂 (@AshleyLolaRyan) January 10, 2022

Smith has served as the No. 2 quarterback for Seattle behind starter Russell Wilson for each of the last three seasons. After Wilson injured his hand in Week 5 against the Rams, Smith got to start three games for the Seahawks this year. He posted a 1-2 record as a starter, totaling 702 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception and a 45.5 QBR.

Smith spent the first few years of his career in the NFL as the No. 1 QB for the Jets, going 12-18 in those games. Since then he’s also been a backup for the Jets, Giants and the Chargers.

Smith is set to become a free agent in March.

