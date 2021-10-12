Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s 3 best throws from his time vs. Rams

Geno Smith will face quite a challenge over the next couple of weeks. The Seahawks seem content to not sign another quarterback for now, so we can probably assume Smith will be starting against the Steelers and Saints over the next two games. That’s a tall order for any QB these days, as Pittsburgh and New Orleans both rank in the top five for fewest yards and points allowed this season.

It’s also been several years since Smith saw significant playing time. He hasn’t started a game in four years and the last time he attempted more than 42 passes was back in 2014, practically a lifetime ago in the NFL.

On the positive side of the ledger, Smith has spent the last two seasons as Russell Wilson’s primary backup so he should know Seattle’s offense. He also looked pretty sharp when he subbed in against the Rams.

Let’s take a look at the best throws Smith made during his time on the field last week.

That's some ball placement on the move from Geno right there. pic.twitter.com/yu4GTi424t — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 11, 2021

The Rams were like ok let's send a little pressure at this guy and then Geno was like did you forget i have DK Metcalf? pic.twitter.com/4S7MDz1wvV — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 11, 2021

Geno Smith led a 98-yard drive and was 5/5 for 72 yards and a TD on his first drive. Of course. pic.twitter.com/wBaRCl7P6M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 8, 2021

Smith also threw a game-sealing interception. However, he can’t be blamed for that one as Tyler Lockett got tripped up while running his route.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that the Rams defense isn’t what it used to be under Brandon Staley and it’s a small sample size. This is all encouraging stuff to put on film, though.

