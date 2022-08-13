Seahawks QB Drew Lock warming up prior to preseason debut in Pittsburgh

The Seahawks’ quarterback competition will kick into high gear this evening. After Drew Lock outperformed Geno Smith during last week’s mock game, Lock may be in position to gain ground in the QB1 race.

Here’s a look at Lock warming up prior to tonight’s preseason game agaisnt the Steelers.

Drew Lock warming up the arm in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/57DP06k8kM — Paul Silvi (@paulsilvi) August 13, 2022

Geno Smith will get the start at QB. It will be interesting to see how many series he gets before Lock comes in.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire