Seahawks QB Drew Lock throws his second interception vs. Cowboys

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock is making Pete Carroll’s starter decision easier. While he’s made some prety throws in tonight’s preseason game against Dallas, he’s also thrown two interceptions of the you-just-can’t-do-that variety.

Watch Lock stare down Penny Hart and get picked off again, this time by Nashon Wright.

NAHSHON WRIGHT WITH THE COWBOYS INTERCEPTION! DREW LOCK HAS BEEN PICKED OFF TWICE! IT DOESN’T GET ANY EASIER THAN THIS ONE! LOCK THREW IT RIGHT TO WRIGHT! COWBOYS BALL 🏈!#SEAvsDAL #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/4mdE7GVPca — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) August 27, 2022

The Seahawks lead 13-10 with a minute to go in the first half.

