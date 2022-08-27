Seahawks QB Drew Lock throws his second interception vs. Cowboys

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock is making Pete Carroll’s starter decision easier. While he’s made some prety throws in tonight’s preseason game against Dallas, he’s also thrown two interceptions of the you-just-can’t-do-that variety.

Watch Lock stare down Penny Hart and get picked off again, this time by Nashon Wright.

The Seahawks lead 13-10 with a minute to go in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

