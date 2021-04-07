Will the Seahawks take a QB in the 2nd round, and what will it mean for the Russell Wilson relationship?

Seahawks could take QB in second round, but should they? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have much to work on when it comes to the 2021 NFL draft.

Seattle only has three total picks for the entire draft-- the fewest of any NFL team heading to the draft.

And although they do not have a first-round draft pick this year, one sports analyst believes that won’t stop Seattle from picking up a quarterback in April.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has Seattle snagging Florida QB Kyle Trask with the No. 56 overall pick.

Here is what Trapasso has to say about the pick:

Even with hanging onto Russell Wilson for now, this is too good of a value to pass up.

Chris Trapasso

Trapasso also has Trask as the sixth-best quarterback available in the 2021 draft.

Things have been relatively quiet since Wilson gave the organization a list of potential destinations and all of those reported teams have moved on since NFL free agency began and the new league year began.

The lookout for Wilson’s replacement is fair, but isn’t this a little too soon to be doing this?

The Seahawks picked up a lot of great pieces this offseason (Gabe Jackson, Gerald Everett) in response of Wilson sharing his displeasure to the world.

He seems happy and ready to go for the season, so why draft a quarterback with one of the three picks you have this year?

Those picks could be used for, you know, more offensive linemen to protect Wilson.

Finding a replacement for Wilson is valid, but this might be a bit to soon for all this right now.

The Seahawks will have a lot to think about with those three picks they have in the draft.

It would be smart to not upset Wilson as the season inches closer.