Seahawks putting Phillip Dorsett on IR

The Seahawks carried Phillip Dorsett on the roster for two weeks without him being able to play, now they’re giving him three weeks to get well.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks are putting the wide receiver on injured reserve because of his foot injury.

Dorsett signed with the Seahawks this offseason, and coach Pete Carroll raved about the difference his speed could make for them.

The Seahawks are reasonably deep at the position, with Russell Wilson hitting five different targets in Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

