Seahawks put WR Dareke Young on IR

The Seahawks announced a handful of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

Wide receiver Dareke Young will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve. Young needed surgery to address an abductor injury.

Young was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and he made seven tackles as a key part of their special teams units as a rookie. He also caught two passes for 24 yards.

The Seahawks signed guard Ben Brown off the practice squad to take Young's roster spot. Brown was in camp with the Bengals, but signed with Seattle after failing to make the cut last week.

The Seahawks also signed quarterback Holton Ahlers and safety Brady Breeze to the practice squad. Running back Bryant Koback was released to make room for one of the new arrivals.