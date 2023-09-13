Seahawks put RT Abe Lucas on IR, sign two more offensive linemen

The Seattle Seahawks are attempting to cultivate more offensive line options following injuries to their two starting OTs this past week. In that department, the team just announced three more roster moves – including placing one of their starting linemen on injured reserve.

Here’s a quick review of today’s roster moves.

Placed on injured reserve: RT Abe Lucas

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

First things first, starting right tackle Abe Lucas is going on injured reserve, which will keep him on the sidelines for at least the next four games. Lucas has been experiencing what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has called soreness in his knee since training camp. Jake Curhan took his place in the lineup last week, but that didn’t go very well, hence the influx of four OL this week onto the practice squad and the roster…

Signed to active roster: OT Raiqwon O'Neal

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One of the four is undrafted rookie Raiqwon O’Neal out of UCLA, where he started 13 games at left tackle in 2022 after transferring from Rutgers. O’Neal impressed during the preseason for the Buccaneers but he didn’t make their roster and had been on their practice squad.

Signed to active roster: G McClendon Curtis

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Seattle has also signed another undrafted rookie lineman in McClendon Curtis out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Curtis is playing as a guard at this level and had been working on the Raiders’ practice squad. The Seahawks have also signed Jason Peters and Greg Eiland to their own practice squad.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

