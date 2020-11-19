The Seahawks won’t have cornerback Quinton Dunbar for Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals, but they will have Snacks.

Dunbar was ruled out on Wednesday with a knee injury and the team placed him on injured reserve on Thursday. Dunbar will have to remain on the list for at least three games. The Seahawks put cornerback Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve Wednesday and Shaquill Griffin is out with a concussion, so the team’s thinner than they’d like at the position.

The Seahawks also announced that they have promoted defensive tackle Damon Harrison and running back Bo Scarborough from the practice squad for Thursday night. Harrison played 19 snaps in his 2020 debut last weekend.

Scarborough has not appeared in any games this season. Word on Thursday morning was that Chris Carson will miss his third straight game with a foot injury and the Scarborough move suggests that will be the case.

Seahawks put Quinton Dunbar on IR, add Damon Harrison to roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk