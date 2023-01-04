Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a season-ending ACL injury in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and the team made a roster move reflecting his status on Tuesday.

The Seahawks placed Brooks on injured reserve and he’ll now wait to begin the long rehab process in the coming weeks. The 2020 first-round pick started every game this season and leads the Seahawks with 161 tackles.

Seattle filled the roster spot by signing tight end Tyler Mabry to the active roster off the practice squad. Mabry played his first game of the season against the Jets and his first NFL catch went for a seven-yard touchdown.

Cornerback Chris Steele and wide receiver Connor Wedington signed to the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

Seahawks put Jordyn Brooks on IR, sign Tyler Mabry to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk