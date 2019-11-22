Seahawks put Ed Dickson back on IR, add Tyrone Swoopes

The Seahawks have made it official, putting tight end Ed Dickson right back on injured reserve the same week he was activated from it.

The team announced that Dickson was back on IR two days after he was put back on the roster, with a knee injury ending his season.

The team promoted tight end Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad, to cover the same problem they thought Dickson was fixing. With Luke Willson‘s status up in the air and Will Dissly on IR, they’re running thin there, with Jacob Hollister the only other healthy tight end on the roster.

Swoopes has had short stints on the active roster each of the last two years.

Dickson practiced Wednesday, but was held out of Thursday’s work. He had knee surgery in August.