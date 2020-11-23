Seahawks put DT Damon Harrison on active roster, place TE Greg Olsen on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks made notable roster moves heading into a new week.

For starters, the Seahawks have officially moved DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the active roster on Monday.

Harrison originally signed with the Seahawks back in October to the practice squad before playing his first game in Week 10 against the Rams.

Snacks played his second game on Thursday against the Cardinals, picking up his first tackle in a Seahawks uniform.

After those two games, Seattle decided that Snacks is going to be here to stay.

On the offensive side, TE Greg Olsen has been moved to the injured reserve with what head coach Pete Carroll calls a “fascia tear” injury that Olsen suffered against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Seahawks placed TE Greg Olsen (foot) to injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Through 10 games in his Seahawks career, Olsen was leading the team in catches (23) and receiving yards (224). Olsen is looking to try and make it back to the team in three weeks.

Those are the two most notable moves.

The Seahawks also moved two members of their practice squad to injured reserve - running back Bo Scarbrough and tight end Stephen Sullivan.

Seattle also re-signed CB DeMarkus Acy to the practice squad this past Saturday.

Next up, the Seahawks will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.