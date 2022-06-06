Seahawks would pursue Baker Mayfield if Browns cut him

The quarterback position continues to be a question for the Seattle Seahawks with Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the headliners for the 2022 season. It is a discussion that has dominated the offseason and many are wondering if the team will still make a move.

Seattle elected not to take a QB in this year’s draft and there are few quality signal-callers available in trade scenarios. However, the NFL world is still waiting for one quarterback to be dealt.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been in limbo ever since the organization traded for Deshaun Watson. He has been linked to the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers among others, but nothing has materialized thus far. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been adamant throughout the offseason that the organization believes in Lock.

However, Seattle will reportedly pursue Mayfield if they do not have to give up anything to acquire him.

Report: Seattle would sign Mayfield if he were cut https://t.co/6VSk8u9MoK — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) June 2, 2022

Mayfield struggled immensely last season while playing through a partially torn labrum. He is owed $18.86 million fully guaranteed in 2022, as the Browns picked up his fifth-year option. The Seahawks reportedly want for Cleveland to take on a sufficient portion of Mayfield’s salary if they were to acquire him in a trade.

That is very understandable. On paper, Mayfield presents an upgrade over Lock and Smith when healthy, but the risks of surrendering precious assets for him could be too great.

For now, the Seahawks look to be moving forward with Lock and Smith, but we’ll see what transpires in the coming months.

Related