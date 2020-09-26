Seahawks promote Shaquem Griffin and Ryan Neal from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced the promotion of a couple of players from the practice Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Week-3 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Ryan Neal have been activated to the roster.

Griffin and Neal were both waived during the initial 53-man roster cuts before the first week of the season but were added to the Seahawks’ practice squad the next day.

Due to new rules this season in light of the coronavirus pandemic, two players can be called up each before gameday and will automatically revert back to the practice squad the following day without having to clear waivers.

The @Seahawks bring up two from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. #GoHawks https://t.co/6hKguHIPDo — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 26, 2020





With Seattle facing so many injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Griffin and Neal will provide much-needed depth for the Seahawks.

Seattle and Dallas are set to square off Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from CenturyLink Field. Click here for our gameday preview here for our how to watch post.

