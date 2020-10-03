Seahawks promote Shaquem Griffin from practice squad

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin was a temporary call-up last week. He earned a job after his performance against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks announced Friday they promoted Griffin to the active roster. They had an open roster spot to fill after waiving D’Andre Walker on Tuesday.

Griffin, 25, defensed a pass,and a quarterback hit in 17 defensive snaps and five on special teams. He also had a tackle for loss negated by penalty.

Griffin, the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL’s modern era, said earlier this week three teams contacted him after the Seahawks cut him out of training camp. He signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad to stay with his brother, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Shaquem Griffin played all 16 games each of his first two seasons, with one start, and made 16 tackles.

