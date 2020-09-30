Seahawks promote Ryan Neal to active roster

Safety Ryan Neal got a chance to play 29 snaps for the Seahawks as a practice squad call-up last Sunday and he wound up making the play that sealed the team’s 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

Neal picked off Dak Prescott in the end zone with seconds left on the clock to wipe out Dallas’ final hopes of a comeback.

Neal reverted to the practice squad after the game, but he showed the Seahawks enough to earn a longer stay on the active roster this week. The Seahawks announced Neal’s promotion on Wednesday. The team had two open roster spots after placing defensive end Rasheem Green on injured reserve and waiving linebacker D’Andre Walker.

The Seahawks were playing Neal late last week because Jamal Adams was sidelined by a groin injury. His status for this week’s game against the Dolphins is unclear.

Seattle also announced that safety Damarious Randall and linebacker Tim Williams have been added to the practice squad.

