Seahawks promote receiver Keenan Reynolds from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks promoted wide receiver Keenan Reynolds from their practice squad on Saturday.

Reynolds provides some additional depth at receiver in case Doug Baldwin is unable to play due to a groin injury against the Carolina Panthers. Baldwin is listed as questionable and will test his injury in pregame warmups before a final call is made.

The Seahawks waived tight end Darrell Daniels to make room for Reynolds on their 53-man roster.

This is Reynolds’ second promotion to the 53-man roster this year. He was also called up in September after Baldwin sprained his MCL in Seattle’s Week One loss to the Denver Broncos. He appeared in two games before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad. Reynolds filled in for Baldwin through most of training camp as Baldwin was sidelined with an injury to his other knee.

Baldwin’s injury surfaced on Tuesday as the team got back to practice following their extended weekend off after last Thursday’s win over the Green Bay Packers.