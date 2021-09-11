Seahawks promote one player from practice squad, release another

The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of moves ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

First, linebacker Jon Rhattigan (six-foot, 236 pounds) has been activated from the practice squad and promoted to the 53-man roster. Rhattigan is a graduate of West Point and an undrafted rookie. His presence gives Seattle a little more depth at the linebacker position, as there were only three on the active roster – four if you count converted fullback Nick Bellore.

The Seahawks also released tight end DeShon Williams from the practice squad. He played his college football at Washington.

Related

Seahawks vs. Colts: Week 1 Preview and Prediction

List