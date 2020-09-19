Seahawks promote DT Anthony Rush to active roster ahead of Patriots

The @Seahawks have added DT Anthony Rush to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. #GoHawks https://t.co/7TKnUheQtE — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 19, 2020





The Seattle Seahawks announced a personnel move Saturday afternoon ahead of the team’s Week-2 matchup against the New England Patriots in prime time. Seattle promoted defensive tackle Anthony Rush from the practice squad to the active roster.

Rush can provide depth along the defensive line Sunday night with Rasheem Green listed as doubtful to play with a neck injury.

Rush was added to the Seahawks practice squad this year after he was waived from the Eagles’ roster during the initial 53-man cuts. He appeared in nine games for Philadelphia last year.

