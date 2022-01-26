Seahawks projected to receive no compensatory picks in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are projected by Overthecap.com to receive no compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Compensatory picks are given to teams based on certain players they lose and acquire in free agency and are always between rounds 3 and 7.

On the other hand, Seattle’s division rivals are projected to have at least a few compensatory picks, although most of them are very late in the draft. The Los Angeles Rams look to have four selections, while the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals are projected to have three each.

The Rams have one pick in the fourth round and three in the sixth, Arizona has two sixth-rounders and a seventh, and San Francisco looks to have three seventh-round selections.

With no first-round or sixth-round picks thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, the Seahawks’ draft picks for 2022 currently look like this:

2

3

4

4 (via New York Jets)

5

7

