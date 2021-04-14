Are the Seahawks prioritizing a Jamal Adams extension to help facilitate more free-agent moves?

Are the Seahawks prioritizing a Jamal Adams extension? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have made quite a few notable moves this offseason.

On offense, they traded for guard Gabe Jackson, signed tight end Gerald Everett, brought back center Ethan Pocic and running back Chris Carson, and also extended wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

On defense, they continued to build up their pass rush depth by re-signing Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa while adding Kerry Hyder Jr. in free agency. Additionally, they signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to help replace the departed Shaquill Griffin.

But is that all that the Seahawks are going to do this offseason? Not in the opinion of former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard. The QB-turned-analyst/sportscaster spoke on his radio show about why Seattle's next move might be completing a contract extension on the defensive side of the ball.

I think they’re working behind the scenes to get Jamal [Adams] done. I think that is the ongoing process as it was with Tyler Lockett, and we saw Tyler’s deal get done.

Certainly, that would make sense. After all, the Seahawks did offload quite a bit of draft capital -- two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a third-round pick ('21), and a fourth-round pick ('22) -- along with Bradley McDougald to get him. They wouldn't want to let him walk away after just two years after paying that price to get him.

Adams logged 9.5 sacks last year, good for the Seahawks' team lead. His ability as a pass rusher and do-it-all playmaker is one of the main reasons that Seattle wants to keep him.

"He’s not going anywhere. I think they love him. They have always said that when it comes to players who they believe in, they will pay," Huard said. "I think they would love to do that before the draft, to button that thing up and secure him, and see what’s left for maybe a few other little pieces."

So, the Seahawks have just about two weeks to get an extension done with Adams. That certainly could happen and if it does, they may have a little bit more cap space to play around with. And considering the cap crunch that occurred this offseason, it's possible they could get a bargain deal at at a position of need.

“Maybe it’s a corner, maybe it’s a pass rusher, maybe it’s (linebacker K.J. Wright), maybe it’s another receiver,” Huard said. “And there are a bunch of free agents out there whose markets have gotten smaller and smaller as these days and weeks have gone by...

There are interesting names bobbing around in a third wave out there trying to land a home. That’s what I think is left for the Seahawks.

Huard mentioned a few guys as possibilities. Pass rushers Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith were two of them, and considering that Smith is visiting the team on Wednesday, it seems possible that they could add him. At receiver, old friend Golden Tate was brought up as a potential third wide-out to join a receiving corps that already has two stars.

It seems like the Seahawks may want to continue to add to their team on the free-agent market. If that's the case, extending Adams may be the best way to open up some cap space to continue to bolster their roster with veteran depth.