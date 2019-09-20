Seahawks previously had interest in Antonio Brown but no longer do

The Seahawks showed interest in Antonio Brown before the receiver signed with the Patriots. Brown is a free agent again, 13 days later.

So do the Seahawks, who spoke with Brown after the Raiders cut him, have interest in the Pro Bowler this time around?

Coach Pete Carroll said no without using the word.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We’re pretty well set right now,” Carroll said Friday, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. “We kind of know where we’re going with that.”

Carroll admitted 11 days ago that the Seahawks had “checked into” Brown, saying “Why wouldn’t you, you know? He’s a great player.”

Since the Seahawks’ initial interest, Brown was sued for sexual assault and rape and attempted to intimidate a second accuser who came forward earlier this week in comments to SI.com.

The Seahawks’ due diligence on Brown also came before they had seen rookie D.K. Metcalf in a regular-season game. Metcalf has seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Carroll’s reaction was similar to those of Sean Payton and Sean McVay, who were asked about their interest in Brown.

“Right now, where we are . . .I like our depth at that position,” Payton said, via Dianna Russini of ESPN. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m focused on the guys here.”

McVay initially expressed surprise at his press conference when told of Brown’s release and then essentially repeated what Carroll and Payton said.

“You always look into things,” McVay said, via quotes distributed by the team. “We evaluate, but with the situation we have specific to the receiver position, we couldn’t be happier with the guys that we do have.”