Seahawks preseason game vs. Bears will be televised on ESPN

The Seahawks will kick off their mandatory minicamp today, bringing us another step closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season. Before that we’ll get three preseason games in August and one of them will be on national TV.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Seattle’s Week 2 preseason game against the Bears will be broadcast on ESPN. It’s scheduled for Thursday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, or 5:00 p.m. Pacific.

Here are the national TV games for the 2022 preseason, just announced: pic.twitter.com/tHyJDHF21l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

Chicago handed the Seahawks one of their worst losses of the 2021 season back in December. Seattle went into the fourth quarter of a legit snow game with a 10-point lead but fell apart in all three phases late in the game, leading to a one-point win for the Bears.

The Seahawks still lead the all-time series 11-8.

