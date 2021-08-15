Seahawks Preseason: 7 takeaways from an ugly loss to the Raiders

The Seahawks just finished their first preseason game of the year, an ugly 20-7 loss to the Raiders on the road.

Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s contest in Las Vegas.

Russell Wilson did not play

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL preseason is time to evaluate rookies and players on the roster bubble. It's rare for important pieces to see a lot of snaps at this point in the year. In the spirit of avoiding a potentially devastating blow to the face of their franchise, the Seahawks opted to sit starting quarterback Russell Wilson tonight. While it didn't make for great television, the decision to rest Wilson was definitely the right one...

The offensive line got worked over

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

There were plenty of good reasons to sit Wilson, chief among them being an offensive line that had to be cobbled together from scratch. Here's a look at the five players that started up front against Las Vegas: LT Stone Forsythe LG Jordan Simmons C Kyle Fuller RG Phil Haynes RT Jake Curhan That is pretty far from the best lineup Seattle can put on the field and that became clear right away. Sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe in particular struggled in his first NFL action at left tackle, making veteran Duane Brown's case for a new contract that much stronger.

Geno Smith got clobbered

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On Seattle's first drive of the game, backup quarterback Geno Smith got blasted on a corner blitz coming from his left flank. https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1426717792670162946 Smith had to get checked out in the medical tent and was briefly replaced by Alex McGough. He came back into the game shortly after, but Smith left the field in the second quarter with a team doctor. He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out before halftime. With Smith out of the picture, McGough had a relatively strong showing in the second half. Sean Mannion not so much.

Cornerback rotation still a work in progress

Story continues

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cornerback has been the most important position battle for the Seahawks at training camp this year. Their first experience with live competition this year didn't go well. Tre Flowers and Ahkello Witherspoon earned the start but Flowers had trouble covering Zay Jones, who wound up looking like Jerry Rice in the first quarter. The backup corners didn't fare much better.

Jordyn Brooks shows growth in coverage

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

While the results were not pretty, it wasn't all bad news for the Seahawks defense. Second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks was among those defenders who stood out. He saved a touchdown in the first half by breaking up a pass on third down at the goal line. Linebackers in the NFC West absolutely need to cover well or they'll get devoured by the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, so the more Brooks develops in this area the better. Cody Barton also flashed, picking up a pair of sacks.

Kickoff returns went well

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Another rare part of the game that went well came on special teams. Running back DeeJay Dallas and rookie cornerback Tre Brown both broke off some big runs on kickoff returns. Dallas posted a 34-yarder, while Brown ran one back for 38 yards to begin the third quarter. As a team, Seattle averaged 31 yards per attempt. Dallas also scored on a 43-yard catch and run, the only touchdown of the evening for the Seahawks.

The run defense was atrocious

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It's only appropriate to finish this list on a negative note, as there were many issues with Seattle's performance in this one. Their run defense should probably be at the top of the list, though. Whether it was the first, second or third-stringers, the Seahawks defense simply could not stop the Raiders' run game. Las Vegas totaled 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. [vertical-gallery id=74105]

1

1

1

1