Seahawks Preseason: 5 takeaways from a costly loss to the Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks lost more than just a meaningless preseason game to the Denver Broncos tonight. A couple of players went down with potentially serious injuries, as well.

Here are a handful of takeaways from a costly 30-3 loss.

A bad omen before the first snap

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

To say the Seahawks got off on the wrong foot would be an understatement. Even before the first snap they were taking L's. Specifically, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff and had to be carted off the field. Burr-Kirven had played exceptionally well last Saturday in Las Vegas, and it appeared he was sorely missed by Seattle's other backups on defense.

Another signfiicant knee injury

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

That wasn't the only serious injury, either. One young player who had an excellent opportunity to earn himself a larger role was wide receiver John Ursua. Unfortunately, he also got hurt. With about four minutes to go in the first half, Ursua went down with a knee injury and had to be carted off the field as well, but not before he caught three passes for 34 yards.

Tackling issues abound

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it was losing Burr-Kirven right off the bat or not having most of their starters to begin with, Seattle had issues tackling throughout this game. Thanks to those misses, the defense consistently couldn't get off the field on third down, which helped Denver jump out to an early lead. The exception to the rule was second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who posted a team-high six solo tackles.

Alex McGough turned back into a pumpkin

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With Russell Wilson and Geno Smith both sitting this one out, coach Pete Carroll got a long look at his other quarterbacks and it wasn't pretty. After a strong outing against the Raiders, Alex McGough regressed in a bad way against the Broncos. He threw an ugly interception in the first quarter and got caught running the wrong way and coughed up a fumble in the second. With his confidence and pocket presence shot to pieces, he threw another pick just before halftime. https://twitter.com/JoRo_NFL/status/1429281772685123592 McGough finished with a 49.4 passer rating. Sean Mannion played the entire second half and wasn't much better, aside from managing to not turn the ball over. He went 13/23 and averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt.

DeeJay Dallas shined again

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On a more positive note, the team got another sharp game from running back and kick returner DeeJay Dallas. He set the Seahawks up with excellent field position on their first possession of the evening, returning a Broncos kickoff for 45 yards. https://twitter.com/NorthFreshCane/status/1429269277530411016 Dallas also had 27 receiving yards on offense and blocked a punt. If there were a preseason MVP award he would be the clear favorite.

