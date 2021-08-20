Seahawks Preseason: 4 players who need to step up vs. Broncos

Preseason games may not be the most exciting football in the world. For undrafted players and others on the roster bubble these can be the most important games of their lives, though.

The Seahawks will be hosting the Broncos tomorrow night in the second of their three August matchups this year. Here are a few players who need to step up with a good performance.

QB Sean Mannion

After Geno Smith was knocked out of last week's game with a concussion, Alex McGough stepped up with a strong performance. It was a different story in the fourth quarter when Sean Mannion came in, though. Mannion went 7/11 for just 34 yards and a 68.0 passer rating, averaging just 3.1 yards per pass. He may need a much better night this time around to keep his roster spot.

OT Stone Forsythe

The left tackle position could be a big problem for the Seahawks as long as Duane Brown's contract dispute continues. Seattle started sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe against Vegas and it was a disaster. He missed his assignment on the play that got Smith injured and kept on struggling against the Raiders pass rushers all night. His roster spot is probably safe, but Forsythe will need to show improvement if he's going to get any playing time this season.

RB Josh Johnson

At running back, we know Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Deejay Dallas are locked in to make the team. That puts a lot of pressure on the others fighting for a spot on the RB depth chart, including undrafted rookie Josh Johnson. He didn't do much against the Raiders' backups last week, managing just 11 yards on three carries. Better production against Denver will help his chances of surviving Tuesday's roster cuts.

The cornerbacks

It's been a long fall since the glory days when Richard Sherman shut down one side of the field and a rotating cast of right cornerbacks could at least hold their own in coverage. This position is now Seattle's greatest weakness, and that became obvious against the Raiders. All of them need to step up, but especially Tre Flowers, who's trying to win back his status as a starter. [vertical-gallery id=74203]

