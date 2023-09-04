Seahawks prepare for struggling Rams defense in Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams allowed 36 points and 417 yards per game throughout the preseason. Could this be an indication of what the Seattle Seahawks offense should expect in Week 1?

Not only were the Rams plagued by injuries to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp last season, their defense as a whole greatly underachieved. LA was mid-tier in opponent time of possession (No. 16) and near the bottom (No. 29) in opponent pass completion rate (68%). Following the departure of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as well as inside linebacker Bobby Wagner (who is now back in Seattle) those numbers may get worse in 2023.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Still, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will need to account for Donald, who played only 11 games last season. Containing a healthy Donald will require a team effort, but he’ll be the primary responsibility of new Seahawks starting center Evan Brown, one of several key players to watch Week 1.

If the Seahawks offensive line is efficient, quarterback Geno Smith should have time to get the ball down the field in the passing game. A fairly inexperienced Rams secondary will need to prepare for wide receiver DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jake Bobo and a potent offense that produced 50 total passing plays of 20+ yards in 2022.

Stafford and Donald present challenges, but the real question will be if Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has an answer for Smith and the Seattle offense.

