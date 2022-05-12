Seahawks prank players with fake 2022 schedule release

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Today is something like a national holiday for trolls who enjoy sharing false information on the internet for no reason at all. With the NFL set to release the full 2022 regular season schedule later today, a lot of “leaked” games have been floating around online – many of them from fake accounts committed to chaos and nonsense.

The Seahawks decided to have some fun of their own in this department this year. Watch tight end Will Dissly and coach Pete Carroll prank a few players with some fake schedule info.

The team’s full official 2022 schedule will be released at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Related

Seahawks to host Russell Wilson, Broncos for Monday night game Week 1

List

Seahawks: 3 must-see games on their 2022 regular season schedule

